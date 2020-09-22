Poll Results Show Trump and Biden Tied Up in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Six weeks ahead of Election Day, the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has Donald Trump and Joe Biden locked in a tie in the state.

The poll’s results, released Tuesday by the Des Moines Register, have both Trump and Biden receiving 47% of the support, with 3% of those polled saying they don’t know who they’ll vote for in November.

The Register highlighted a “stark gender divide” in the results of the poll, with men of almost every demographic picking Trump and women doing the same for Biden.

Election Day is November 3rd.

