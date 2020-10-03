Poll: Iowans Trust Their Doctor to Accurately Report COVID-19 Cases

IOWA — Iowans overwhelmingly trust their doctor to report cases of COVID-19 accurately, a new poll found.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll found that 74% of Iowans trust their doctor to accurately report COVID-19 cases. However, 26% of Iowans polled said they do not trust their doctor to report COVID-19 cases accurately.

The poll shows that every age level overwhelmingly trusts their doctor, but trust is lowest among younger Iowans. According to the poll, 68% of Iowans under 50 said they trust their doctor to accurately report COVID-19 cases. This compares to 80% of Iowans 50 or older who said they trust their doctor.

When it comes to political affiliation, Democrats in Iowa trust their doctor more than Republicans. The poll found that 83% of Democrats trust their doctor, while just 69% of Republicans said they do.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

