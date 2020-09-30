Poll Finds Iowans Divided on Presidential Candidates’ Policies

IOWA — A poll of likely voters released Wednesday shows Iowans are divided evenly when it comes to policy positions of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll found 48% of Iowans agree more with the policies of Joe Biden. 47% of those polled say they agree more with President Trump’s policy positions. Six-percent of those polled were ‘Unsure’.

President Trump had a 5% lead over Biden among men. Biden leads the president by seven-percent among women. President Trump leads by nine-points among Iowans under the age 50; Biden lead by ten-points among those ages 50 and older.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.