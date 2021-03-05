Counties, Providers Not Ready to Meet State’s New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Guidelines … Yet

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that more Iowans are eligible to received a COVID-19 vaccine – but only where vaccine doses are in great enough supply. On Friday, the Polk County Department of Public Health announced that the new group of eligible Iowans won’t be able to get a shot in the metro right away.

The IDPH announcement allows Iowans younger than 65 who have a pre-existing condition to sign up for a vaccine – but only where allowed. Polk County health officials say their supply of the vaccines at this time isn’t enough for them to open up registration for the newly approved tier of Iowans.

Polk County says its priority right now is vaccinating those who fall into one of these groups:

65 years or older

First Responders

PK-12 Staff, early childhood education workers and childcare workers

Healthcare workers and long term care facility staff and residents

The Polk County Department of Public Health encourages residents to monitor the state’s COVID-19 vaccination website for updates on availability of the vaccine and help signing up for an appointment.

Polk County is not alone in saying it won’t necessarily be able to keep up with IDPH’s new guidelines. The McFarland Clinic in Ames says it is still reviewing the IDPH order. Hy-Vee hasn’t said if it will begin scheduling younger Iowans on Monday. They do those who are eligible for a vaccine now to know they will remain eligible even as new tiers of Iowans are approved for the shots.