Polk County Woman Receives 2nd Dose After County Wrongly Projected Vaccine Supply

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Saturday, Patti Parker, a West Des Moines resident, received a second dose of the Moderna vaccine after the Polk County Health Department wrongly projected its supply last month.

“I’m excited,” said Parker.

Currently, Polk County is in tier 1 of vaccine distribution. According to the county,’s health department, more than 60% of its seniors have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. The county said it tracks its vaccination distribution through a database.

“The supply of vaccines is so limited we don’t want even to stress the demand for vaccines right now,” said Nola Aigner Davis, Public Health Communications Officer for Polk County Health Department.

“So we feel that this is in our best interest right now to hold off to opening 64 years and younger with underlying health conditions.”

However, the health department is being careful with its supply since Polk County is the state’s largest county.

Meanwhile, Parker is looking forward to attending her niece’s wedding.

“I already had an airplane ticket bought, but I was worried whether I should go or not, but now I know I’m protected, and I will go.”