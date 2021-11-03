Polk County voters overwhelmingly pass $65M conservation and recreation bond

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Water and land conservation in Polk County is getting another boost after voters approved a $65 million bond referendum in Tuesday’s election.

In unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s Office, the Polk County Water and Land Legacy was approved by an overwhelming 81% of voters. The measure only needed 60% to pass.

The funds will be used to improve conservation and recreation in Polk County. That includes protecting water quality and wildlife habitats while improving safe public access to trails, water tributaries, and other recreational opportunities.

The Polk County Conservation Board will be managing the usage of the funds.

“Since we had such a tough year with COVID a lot of people have taken to the outdoors,” said Rich Leopold the Polk County Conservation Director. “Add to that the business community, they know very well to attract and retain a good workforce you have to have reasons to get people to want to move here.”

This new bond continues the work that the $50 million 2012 Polk County Water & Land Legacy bond started, emphasizing a lot of work on the county’s waterways.