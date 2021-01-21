Polk County To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Online, Governor Warns State Supply Won’t Meet Demand

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, the Polk County Health Department updated its website to allow people to look for places that offer a COVID-19 vaccine and also schedule an appointment. A spokesperson said you don’t have to live in the county where you get vaccinated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health doesn’t offer information on a statewide basis for the 99 counties for scheduling an immunization.

Check out Polk County facilities that offer the vaccine and schedule an appointment here.

Polk County’s update coincides with Governor Kim Reynolds’ announcement earlier in the day that all Iowans 65 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine beginning February 1st. The governor previously said that the next phase of vaccinations would include people 75 years and older.

But the governor cautioned that the state’s supply of vaccines will not meet the demand. “I know that many Iowans are eager to be vaccinated and simply want to know when it may be their turn,” the governor said.

She said that the state expects additional vaccine supply by February 8th. Right now, the state receives about 19,500 doses of the vaccine each week, the governor said. Reynolds said the state’s vaccine allotment is 46th lowest in the nation and couldn’t explain why the Trump administration limited the supply to that level, despite the number its older residents.

“We’re doing a lot with relatively little vaccine,” the governor said.

The governor also announced future expansions of vaccine eligibility. That expansion did not include specific dates on when people in those categories could get vaccinated.