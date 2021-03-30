Polk County Still Trying to Keep Up With Vaccine Demand

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 583,000 Iowans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and bigger shipments of doses keep arriving weekly. But it’s still not enough supply to keep up with the demand for the vaccine in Iowa’s most populous county.

“Polk County is the largest county in the state. We know, consistently, we still have lots of individuals needing and wanting to receive their vaccine,” says Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department. “We know other counties may have saturated the tiers … so they have a surplus of vaccine. Individuals are free in the state to travel to other counties to get their vaccine.”

That’s just what many Polk County residents are doing, seeking open appointments in other counties due to limited availability. It’s an idea that Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed, encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they can, no matter who delivers the shot.

Polk County Health Department’s ongoing vaccine clinic is delivering about 400 shots per day.

Beginning next week, Reynolds has given the OK for all Iowans 16 years and older to get the vaccine, though some counties are already vaccinating healthy, younger Iowans due to their more comfortable supplies of the vaccine.