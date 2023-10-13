GRIMES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, Xavier Bennett left his caretaker’s car, which was parked in the 2400 block of NE Beaverbrooke Blvd., and went in an unknown direction. Bennett has been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD.

Bennett is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 lbs. and has brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515)286-3333.