POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. They found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name until family can be notified. They do say it was a 51-year-old man.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation. It did not state if there are any persons of interest in the case.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will assist with the case.