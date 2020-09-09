Polk County Sheriff’s Department Warns of Warrant Phone Scam

Des Moines, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says someone is trying to scam residents out of money by using the name of an actual officer in phone calls.

The office says the callers claim to be “Lt. Brandon Bracelin with the warrant team” and tries to talk the caller into giving up money. The Sheriff’s Office says it will never request money over the phone related to warrants. If you receive a suspicious phone call, authorities ask that you write down the phone number and report it to the Sheriff’s Office.