Polk County Residents Worried About Wait For Second Vaccine Dose

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Polk County residents say they are concerned and upset after learning this week they may have to wait for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Polk County Health Director Helen Eddy revealed that the county was facing a shortfall of Moderna vaccine doses. Eddy says she planned on the government increasing future allotments so the county increased the number of residents it vaccinated. However, delays in vaccine delivery due to extreme weather and other circumstances have lead to a lower than expected supply of Moderna vaccines. The county says it could be April before they are “caught up” on Moderna vaccine.

The news is not being received well by some. Patti Parker has already received her first dose of the vaccine. She is planning to travel to her niece’s wedding in April, but now isn’t sure she can still go.

“I was really actually very emotional about it because you know just been planning things for so long and as you know and everybody know we haven’t been able to plan anything in our lives for the last year,” says Parker, “So you know, I’ve kind of seen the light at the end of the tunnel thinking I’m getting the second dose and planning the rest of the year and that’s kind of went out the window now, too.”

More than 43,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Polk County to date. 21,000 residents have received both shots.