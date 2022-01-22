Polk County reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site after closing during frigid weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — A COVID-19 testing location that proved popular among Polk County residents last week is now back in business.

The county reopened its drive-thru testing operation at the River Place complex on 2309 Euclid Avenue Saturday morning. The site originally opened on Monday, but the county closed it on Wednesday due to extremely cold temperatures.

“Our strategy is to keep folks that aren’t really sick that need a test out of the clinics and the hospitals,” said Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Connolly. “They can come and get a test here.”

The drive-thru testing will now be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

More than 500 people got a test at the site on its first day, but that number shrunk to more than 300 on its reopening day.

Connolly said she is not worried about the decrease.

“I think it’s Saturday and maybe people don’t really know about it,” Connolly said. “I’ve been to two ballgames today with my grandkids and there are a lot of activities going on. I think we need to get the word out.”

Connolly believes the drive-thru testing site is essential with Polk County’s COVID-19 positivity rate hovering around 30%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“There are so many organizations asking people to come back to work, but for them to test before coming back to work,” Connolly said. “If you’ve been around somebody that’s had COVID, whether it’s your family members or your coworkers, just come here. It’s really quick to get a test.”

No registration is required for the testing, but the county asks that people bring their insurance card and ID card for a test.