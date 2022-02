DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday marks the 18th annual Groundhog Day celebration at the High Life Lounge in downtown Des Moines.

Staff and guests were eager to be back after taking a year off last year because of the pandemic.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. and guests were treated to breakfast, beer and fun all morning long.

Polk County Paula, our resident costumed groundhog, made her prediction at around 7:30 a.m. forecasting we will be seeing six more weeks of winter.