DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday morning the Polk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that moves the $350 million airport referendum to the November ballot.

If voters decide to pass the referendum, it would allow Polk County to sell bonds up to $350 million and loan the money to the Des Moines International Airport for a new terminal project. The airport will pay back the full loan plus interest, meaning there will be no costs for Polk County taxpayers.

The airport also has incentive for the county to sell the bonds and then loan the money. That is due to the county’s AAA bond rating, it is estimated that this will save $70 million for the Des Moines International Airport.

The Des Moines Airport Authority said this conversation came up as interest rates and airport costs were increasing.

“We can only make so much payments on a monthly basis. We only have so much cash flow to make those payments,” said Kevin Foley, the Executive Director of the Des Moines Airport Authority. “…in order to continue to be that economic engine and keep that going, we simply need a new terminal because we’re out of space in this one.”

The new terminal is needed in the perspective of the airport and the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Foley quoted an Iowa Department of Transportation study in 2022 that estimated the financial impact of the international airport to the state of Iowa adds up to $752 million annually.

Foley explained the new terminal would have an increased capacity in passenger processing: a total of eight screening lanes with expansion capability, more space for ticket counters and new amenities. He added that with the growing demand, there needs to be a way to keep up.

That is something the President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership agrees with; while also highlighting the good a new terminal would do for the business community.

“At least for the last five years, we’ve heard from our investors and members that the airport terminal project is critically important to the future of our region,” said Tiffany Tauscheck, with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “What we know is the more flights we can have coming in and out of our community, the better we can do business deals, the more it will help expansion and recruitment. It will also help us with talent attraction, talent retention. And it is also really important for those visitors.”

With the board of supervisors passing the resolution unanimously, and no one speaking against the proposal at a public hearing for the referendum in early September; both Foley and Tauscheck are optimistic it will pass. But that will ultimately be left up to the voters on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

