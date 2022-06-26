POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in the death of one individual late Saturday night.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash around 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of NW Beaver Drive and NW 70th Ave. in Johnston.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on NW Beaver Drive. The driver attempted to turn onto NW 70th Ave. and failed to see a motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson, resulting in the collision.

Landon Mark Crabtree, 33, was transported to Methodist Hospital but passed away from his injuries.