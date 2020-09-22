Polk County Jail Accidentally Released Inmate Just After He Was Convicted in 2018 Shooting

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation into how it released a man who had just been convicted of several charges for shooting a man five times.

Court records show 28-year-old Ceeron Williams was convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, and willful injury causing serious injury following a jury trial that concluded on September 18th.

He had originally faced an attempted murder charge in the January 12, 2018 shooting that happened outside of the Kum and Go at 3104 University in Des Moines. Police say he shot a man five times at close range.

After Williams’ sentence was delivered last Friday, he was transferred back to the Polk County Jail where Sgt. Ryan Evans tells WHO 13 “confusion” over the judicial order caused the jail staff to release him. He was supposed to have been held until his sentencing, which is scheduled for November 6th.

Evans says the mistake was discovered quickly and deputies immediately began searching for Williams in order to take him back into custody. Williams remained free over the weekend and was re-arrested without incident Monday morning.

A timeline on when the internal investigation will be complete has not been released.