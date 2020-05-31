Polk County Issues Curfew in Response to Protests in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County is enacting a curfew Sunday at 9 p.m. in response to violence at protests in Des Moines.

“Due to the violent outbreak of civil unrest that has taken place in the past two days, Polk County is issuing a mandatory stay at home curfew effective immediately,” announced the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

The curfew will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Polk County Board of Supervisor Chair Matt McCoy says, “It is heartbreaking to watch as some businesses started responsibly opening their doors to face this backlash of unrest. It is imperative that we have cooperation from the community to prevent violence and property damage. For this reason, Polk County has no other choice but to make this difficult decision.”

The Polk County Board of Supervisors says the decision is supported by other community leaders and law enforcement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement saying she supports the decision as well. Her statement reads:

“For the past two days, thousands of Iowans gathered together in our Capital City to peacefully and respectfully protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the societal injustices it represents. But each of the past two days, those responsible protests have been overshadowed by violence that threatens lives and our community. Violence, in any form, is unacceptable, and must come to an end. I support Polk County’s decision to implement a 9:00 p.m. curfew. I am grateful for the respectful and restrained way in which the Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol have approached the situation this weekend. Senseless acts of violence do nothing to rectify injustice or fix problems. I encourage all Polk County residents to follow this curfew, stay at home and do their part to stop the violence that has disrupted the lives of so many over the last couple of days.”