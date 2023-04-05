DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County homeowners received a letter in the mail with their estimated home values from the county assessor’s office this week. Some of them wished the letter never came after realizing how much the value increased in just one year.

Home assessment values in Polk County rose by an average of 22 percent this year, according to Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger. Homeowners such as Ankeny resident Rob Stephenson are now questioning if their house is truly worth as much as the assessor’s report.

“Taxes are inevitable for every person and homeowner, but this might mean less nights out with the friends or dinners,” Stephenson said. “I’m just really shocked. If anyone wants to buy my house for that dollar amount, I’ll take it.”

However, Polk County Administrator John Norris wants to remind taxpayers that taxes will not rise by a drastic amount.

“The county levy rate will not go up, and the taxable value of a home is different than the assessed value,” Norris said. “The taxable value can only go up three percent statewide.”

Norris said he had spent the past 24 hours explaining the difference to concerned Polk County residents.

“I had the same reaction when I saw my assessed value, I was in shock,” Norris said. “Like most people, I thought, ‘I couldn’t sell my house for that,’ but that’s what the appeal process is for.”

Stephenson said he will not try to appeal, since he lost a prior appeal concerning his home assessment value several years ago.

If you choose to appeal, you can begin the process at this link.