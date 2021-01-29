DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday at noon, select people can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine next week in Polk County, and the county health department is expecting a big rush.

Anyone age 65 and older is eligible to book an appointment but securing one will be tough to do. Health officials say that the spots for this week filled up on the same day they opened, and they are expecting the same thing to happen Friday.

Public Health Communications Officer Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department has some advice for those seeking to get an appointment.

“You know, I would make sure they were on our page, polkcountyiowa.gov/health and it’s a page that says the vaccine available to all eligible participants and so they have that page open and ready to be able to get on the links for the health department, Hy-Vee, or our Medicap partners.”

Aigner Davis says the county is concerned its system may be overloaded by how many people will be seeking appointments, but there just isn’t enough vaccine to go around at this time and she understands the public’s frustration.