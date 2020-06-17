Polk County Health Department Says First Wave of COVID-19 is Far From Over

DES MOINES, Iowa — Restrictions across the state are dropping but the numbers of COVID-19 cases are not. Many people are worried about a second wave of COVID-19 but the Polk County Health Department says the first wave is still far from over.

“We are not through a first wave at all, and what I mean by that is, this is still cases, we are… we haven’t seen a stop in cases. So, we still confirm cases, we still see hospitalizations, we still see deaths, that just means that the first wave is not done,” Polk County Health Department Public Information Officer Nola Aigner Davis said.

The health department said the first wave will be done when we see a decrease and end of confirmed cases.

They said one way to make this happen is to still follow social distancing guidelines, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask anytime you are in public.

According to an article from Harvard Medical School, “A person infected with coronavirus — even one with no symptoms — may emit aerosols when they talk or breathe. Aerosols are infectious viral particles that can float or drift around in the air for up to three hours. Another person can breathe in these aerosols and become infected with the coronavirus.”

These are all health recommendations we’ve been told before, but the health department wants to remind people that they are still important to follow.