Polk County Health Department Releases Plan to Allow More Eligible Iowans to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Polk County Health Department will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to residents age 64 and younger with underlying health conditions starting next week. Even more Iowans will be made eligible the following week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week that more Iowans would be eligible for the vaccine begin this past Monday – where available. Polk County health officials said at the time they did not have enough supply of vaccine to allow the new tier of Iowans to schedule appointments. Beginning Monday, March 15th the county will lift that restriction and allow younger Iowans with underlying health conditions to schedule an appointment.

The list of underlying conditions includes cancer, heart conditions and those who have compromised immune systems and dozens more. It includes smokers, whose bad habits leave them at risk for serious complications from the respiratory illness that is COVID-19.

Beginning March 22nd even more residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa. That list includes farm workers, frontline workers and individuals with disabilities living in home settings. There are numerous caveats to each of those categories. Here is how PCHD explains the eligibility restrictions:

1- Farm Workers (year round, seasonal and migrant) whose work environment (including employer provided housing, break rooms, and transportation) or shared short-term housing (with co-workers) does not allow for adequate social distancing.

2- Frontline workers (not clerks, cashiers, office staff or managers) employed in the manufacturing and distribution (not retail, not hospitality) of critical goods necessary for survival (Food, Air, Water, Medical, Safety) whose work environment won’t allow for social distancing at all (not that some of the time they must work in close quarters).

3-Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff

Disabilities as defined by the ADA: a major physical or mental disability that substantially limits one or more major life activity. Individuals may live at home or in a group home setting. Example includes locations such as Orchard Place.

Home bound individuals, under age 65, who rely on care or services from others

Medicare considers you homebound if: You need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker, or a wheelchair to leave your home, or your doctor believes that your health or illness could get worse if you leave your home; And , it is difficult for you to leave your home and you typically cannot do so

or And Direct care staff are those individuals, paid or unpaid, who provide direct care to person(s) with a disability on an ongoing basis. This could include direct family members caring for the disabled person.

PCHD encourages residents to use www.vaccinate.iowa.gov. to find out how and where to best schedule a vaccination appointment.