Polk County Health Department Offering Drive Up Flu Clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is urging everyone six months and older to get their flu shot this season.

“We offer to drive through a flu clinic this flu season because this is a great way to make sure our community is vaccinated against the flu, but also to really practice our mitigation strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department said.

The drive-up flu clinic is starting this week. The clinic will be located in the west parking lot of the Polk County Health Building, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Park in the designated parking spots and call the number listed in the parking spot signs. A health professional will come to your vehicle to give your flu shot. Face masks are required when receiving your shot.

“People are in and out in five minutes, minimal contact. Your windows are open, the air is flowing, you’re in an environment where the air is moving. Again, all of these things really help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Aigner Davis said.