POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A fire in Saylor Township destroyed a detached garage Friday morning.

The Saylor Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 4700 block of NW 6th Drive. According to a Facebook press release there was no one inside of the burning structure.

When firefighters arrived they found a detached garage with heavy smoke and fire along one side. The fire was contained to just the garage and was put out quickly.

The Saylor Township Fire Department said they were able to put the fire out quickly because their firefighters were already at the station. Fire personal were instructing a CPR certification class for a local business when they received reports of the fire.

The fire department said this is an atypical response as firefighters often respond from their homes and travel to the station. The department said this quick response likely helped decrease the amount of property damage and loss for the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.