DES MOINES – The Polk County Fair is this week and runs through Friday. Although they are smaller than the state fair coming in August, county fairs play a crucial role in the exhibits that are seen at the Iowa State Fair.

At county fairs across the state 4-H kids compete with their projects and exhibits to decide who will get to show theirs off at the state fair.

“Certain exhibits will be selected for the state fair from this county, Polk County, and then those exhibits will be displayed and compete in the Iowa State Fair,” Renee Fiala with the Iowa 4-H Foundation said. “So every county gets projects moved on to the Iowa state fair also in the livestock exhibits and small animal exhibits the kids can select if they want to go compete at that.”

On Friday there will be a livestock auction at the Polk County Fair and there is free admission all week long.