DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Fair is officially underway at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It began Saturday morning when the 4-H and FFA judging started.

Students are showing off their work and what they’ve learned over the past year. They begin exhibiting their animals Sunday.

The fair continues throughout the upcoming week. It concludes Friday with the annual livestock auction.

“It’s one of my favorite things this next week. While it may be stressful, it is what I look forward to all year long,” said Polk County FFA Youth Coordinator Marci Vinsand.

She said the exhibitions and livestock are important but the fair is about the kids.

“Just to see the excitement on the kids faces and to see what they’re doing with their lives and what they are able to grow and showcase and just the pride that they take in what they’ve accomplished,” Vinsand said.

Admission free to the Polk County Fair.

The fair has a full schedule of events on its website.