Polk County Emergency Management Plans a Field Hospital in Case COVID-19 Cases Increase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Emergency Management normally prepares for floods or tornadoes, but since March they have been hard at work preparing for if the pandemic gets worse and making plans for a field hospital.

“Well, we certainly are preparing for one, that there’s no doubt there. But there are a number of these mitigation strategies that are occurring and are planned before we get to that point,” Polk County Emergency Management Director A.J. Mumm said.

Polk County Emergency Management said the mitigation strategies currently working are the transfer of patients between rural and urban hospitals to help balance the load.

Still… Munn said there is a difference between a hospital bed existing and having the staff to be able to treat somebody in that bed.

Because local hospitals are currently struggling with their staff being out due to COVID or quarantining, Munn said the field hospital or alternate care site would not look like a regular hospital and would act like more of a Recovery Center.

This is where folks can still get the appropriate care but may not need specialized attention.

Munn said the plans are in place, but he hopes they won’t need to be used.

“It would be wonderful. If all of our plans, there was never a need for them to be used. That’s all of our hope is that we do this planning and that there’s absolutely no need for it. And I think that there are some things that the hospitals, public health, all of us just as, as residents of this community are doing, like wearing masks, the social distancing. Now, if we continue to do that, it will take that edge off and allow us to avoid implementing those plans,” Munn said.

Munn did not say where this Alternative Care Center would be located, but he said it would go where the need is highest.