Polk County Emergency Management concerned about fireworks due to drought

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A burn ban went into effect for all of Polk County on Monday. Due to dry conditions, Polk County Emergency Management is asking people to be careful while using fireworks.

“There’s always fears that the fireworks have become bigger and better throughout the years,” said Dutch Geisinger, the deputy director for Polk County Emergency Management. “And with dry conditions like this, any chance for fuel fires, tree fires, house fires, that kind of thing is what we’re trying to prevent through the burn ban.”

According to the Iowa Code, Iowans can use consumer fireworks from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. However, it is illegal to use fireworks in the City of Des Moines. According to the police department, city residents can get a citation if someone witnesses you using fireworks.

“What we’re asking people to do is be good neighbors. Just because you have them doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be shooting them off all night long. We can write you a citation. It’s a $625 fine,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Polk County Emergency Management recommends that Polk County residents call their local city government concerning restrictions on fireworks.