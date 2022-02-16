DES MOINES, Iowa- Body cameras are in high demand by both the public and departments. Here in central Iowa ,the Polk County Sheriff’s office recently requested the addition as they are one of the few agencies who still do not have them.

The sheriff’s office is still in the early stages of this process but are concerned that they may not be given enough money to get all they need to properly use body-cameras.

“The cost of the cameras is actually the least of the investment that an agency has. What you have after that is you have storage, you need to have a lot of storage. There’s no determination as to what is to be stored and how long the records are to be stored,” said Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider.

Along with storage, hiring to redact footage requires lots of money. Schneider said they have been approved for one employee to go through footage, but they would need four or five with a department their size.

The department currently has cameras in the cars as well as in the county jail. While they say this documents a lot of what goes on, they understand body cameras would be best for situations away from the car.

But community members say that the investment is vital for law enforcement to be held accountable and build trust within the community. “It takes away any question about what happened as long as those body cameras aren’t going and we have the opportunity to view and see exactly what took place at that moment,” said Community Activist, Rob Johnson.