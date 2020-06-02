Polk County Curfew Will Not Apply to Voters at Polling Locations

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The curfew in Polk County will not apply to voters at the polls during Tuesday’s primary elections, according to the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Exemptions to the curfew include the following:

Those who are travelling to and from work during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Those who require medical assistance or who have a legitimate family emergency

Those participating in official religious observance

Credentialed members of the media

Those engaged in voting or returning home from a polling location

“As a local government, our obligation to the residents of Polk County is to ensure public safety and protect property. We do not condone the violence that we have seen from a handful of protesters. We enacted the curfew at the request of law enforcement in order to provide them with an additional tool that can be used to protect our community from further violence and to protect innocent bystanders. The curfew is used to keep innocent bystanders and peaceful protesters out of harm’s way if violence escalates quickly,” the Polk County Board of Supervisors said in a statement.

The curfew first went into effect on Sunday. It will remain in effect until further notice. The Office of the Governor, the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff all support the curfew.