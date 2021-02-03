Polk County COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Bank is Back Open After Fiber Optic Cable Cut

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Polk County Health Department is once again ready to take phone calls from local senior citizens looking to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The department launched a phone bank this week specifically to help seniors who don’t have internet access. But after launching it on Monday, a fiber optic line to the building was cut on Tuesday. That left callers with nothing but a busy signal.

“So yesterday there was a fiber optic cable that was cut, which knocked out all of the phone lines throughout every department in the county, which also included the senior call center line for COVID-19 vaccines,” says Nola Aigner Davis, Communications Officer for the Polk County Health Department, “So that was down all day yesterday, it got restored. This morning so our phone lines in the county are back up and running.”

Seniors in need of assistance finding the COVID-19 vaccine can call (515) 323-5221 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Our call center is up and running. We are sorry for the inconvenience it caused yesterday! #CovidVaccines pic.twitter.com/ROE0wCrjV7 — Polk County Health (@polkcohealth) February 3, 2021