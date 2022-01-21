Polk County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to re-open after extreme cold

Long line at new Polk County COVID-19 testing site at River Place in Des Moines on Jan. 17, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – After the extreme cold and dangerous temperatures move out of the metro, Polk County says it plans to re-open its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The site at River Place, 2309 Euclid Ave. in Des Moines, will re-open on Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

After opening on January 17, the county decided to close down testing Wednesday through Friday because of dangerous temperatures. The county says more than 500 residents were tested at the site on its opening day.

Testing for people with symptoms or those who have been exposed to the virus is free, but people are still asked to bring their insurance card and a current ID. PCR and rapid tests can be conducted on-site.

The test site is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day and officials say those seeking tests should be prepared for occasional wait times.