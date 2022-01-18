Polk County COVID-19 testing site closing temporarily due to extreme cold

DES MOINES, IOWA — Just two days after opening a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at River Place in Des Moines, Polk County is closing it down temporarily due to forecasted extreme cold temperature.

Hundreds of tests have been conducted in the first two days of the drive-thru clinic. No appointments are required and drivers register while in line. However, county officials say it will not be safe for workers to staff the outdoor clinic in the extreme cold that is anticipated for the next few days. Wind chills are expected to be well below zero each of the next three mornings.

The drive-thru clinic will re-open on Saturday at 8:00 a.m., weather permitting.