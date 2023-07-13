DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Conservation is looking for help to clean up a Des Moines attraction. It’s hosting a Volunteer Day Thursday at Lauridsen Skatepark.

It begins at 10 a.m. and should last about two hours.

Polk County Conservation Community Outreach Supervisor Jessica Lown said all people have to do is show up ready to get dirty.

She said while staff do their best to keep the park clean, they can only do so much. That’s why volunteers are so important.

“When we have volunteers come in and pitch in, in the parks it multiplies our efforts, and of course there all of the ancillary benefits of just taking pride in your community and wanting to give back and helping keep our public spaces clean and friendly and beautiful and welcoming,” Lown said.

She said volunteers also tend to take ownership of the park. This is more important after recent incidents in the Metro where parks were vandalized. People are more likely to treat parks with respect, and pressure others to do the same, when they play a role in keeping them beautiful.