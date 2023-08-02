POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Gun-related incidents are the second leading cause of death among young people in Polk County and county leaders are trying to do something about it.

The Polk County Health Department has rolled out a new safety campaign. An event was held Tuesday with Polk County officials to announce the new efforts.

The goal is to make sure gun owners are acting responsibly.

The campaign is called, “Talk it Up, Lock it Up.” Its goal is to normalize gun safety discussions and to encourage gun owners to safely store firearms. Law enforcement officials say all guns should be kept unloaded and locked in a gun safe.

“They’re seeing a lot younger offenders, a lot younger offenders with guns. So that’s the reason you’re that seeing the increase in the violence. The guns are readily, more readily available and being stolen from legal owners and being out there used illegally,” said Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider.

As part of the campaign, free gun locks are now available at the Ankeny, Johnston, and West Des Moines police departments, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Polk County Health Department.