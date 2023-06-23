DES MOINES, Iowa — A prime piece of property in downtown Des Moines is now completely under Polk County’s ownership.

Polk County bought Wells Fargo’s employee parking lot on SW 6th Street across from DART Central Station this month. The purchase gives the county control of the entire property between SW 6th Street, Cherry Street, SW 5th Street, and the Iowa Interstate Railroad tracks.

The plot of land once contained Des Moines’ Union Station, which historians at Grinnell College say was likely torn down in the 1960s.

Polk County Deputy County Administrator Sarah Boese said the county will initially use the Wells Fargo lot for more downtown parking. However, she said the county will soon talk with the city of Des Moines and people who live and work downtown to determine the best future use for the lot.