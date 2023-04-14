DES MOINES, Iowa –The Polk County Board of Supervisors has announced a grant to help cleanup rivers and creeks in Polk County. The Board has awarded $250,000 to Iowa Rivers Revival to lead a three year effort to hold cleanup events along these waterways. Iowa Rivers Revival has been working on cleanup events around the state.

“We did one in Marion where we had over 100 people show up on a day where there is supposed to be thunderstorms,” said Luke Hoffman, Executive Director of Iowa Rivers Revival. “It was an incredibly diverse group, young people, or people of color or young folks, kids people’s families and they all just wanted to come and clean up the rivers together.”

The organization plans to hold seven or eight events over three years where people would be encouraged to come out to help with cleanup efforts.

“Clean water is something we all have a personal connection to and because of this transformational investment by Polk County, Iowa Rivers Revival will be at the forefront of the fight for water quality here in partnership with over 15 partners who are ready to roll up our sleeves and do the work,” says Hoffman. “We have already started organizing a series of river cleanups through our Service Squad Program and invite all Polk County residents who care about our rivers to join us in cleaning up our rivers and streams.”

Iowa Rivers Revival has been working on this grant for some time, so when it was finally awarded, it was no surprise.

“I am encouraged by the spirit and determination of everyday Iowans who are willing to show up and do something to secure clean, useful waterways,” said Polk County Supervisor Chair, Tom Hockensmith. “Our rivers and streams are a treasure and we know that his is an opportunity to talk about how water quality impacts all of us. We are proud to award IRR this grant so we can work to improve water quality in a strategic and meaningful way.”

If you would like to participate in a river cleanup, check the Iowa Rivers Revival website