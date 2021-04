DES MOINES IOWA — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. Destiny Berner, 13, was was seen at Griff’s RV Park in Altoona at 12:30pm on Tuesday, April 27th. She was wearing gray jogging pants, a white and gray shirt and white shoes. Destiny is 5′ 5″ tall and has blue hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Destiny Berner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3334.