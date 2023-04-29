DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday concludes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. To honor and raise awareness for crime victims and their rights, the Polk County Attorney’s Office hosted a 5K Saturday morning at Water Works Park in Des Moines.

In addition to the 5K, there was also a kids run and a resource fair with victims advocacy groups.

Assistant Polk County Attorney Andrea Petrovich said while promoting awareness for victims’ rights is one of the main goals of the event, it’s also about recognizing what crime victims have to go through.

“We want to recognize the struggle that victims have gone through here in our community and we want to celebrate the strength that they’ve shown in being able to overcome those different obstacles that they’ve had in their life,” she said.

Though Saturday’s event was free, the Polk County Attorney’s Office did collect donations to give to a local victims advocacy organization. This year’s recipient was NISAA African Family Services.