Polk County Announces Death of Longtime Treasurer Mary Maloney

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors Friday night announced the unexpected death of longtime Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney.

Maloney was elected to seven terms in office and had served as Polk County Treasurer since 1989. The Board of Supervisors did not release the cause of her death.

“Mary Maloney was a public servant through and through. She had a passion for her job each and every day and was committed to the office of Polk County Treasurer and the residents of Polk County. We are all shocked and deeply saddened, this is a profound loss to our community,” said Polk County Board of Supervisors Chair Angela Connolly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Peter and their four children,” the Polk County Board of Supervisors said in a statement.