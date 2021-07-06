Polk County announces 10 more COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners

DES MOINES, IOWA — Ten Polk County residents are each $1,000 richer and better protected from COVID-19. On Tuesday the Polk County Health Department announced ten more vaccine lottery winners:
- Chet Hamilton
- Janelis Dasta
- Kathie Churchill
- Lori Konzen
- Thomas Kirby
- Melissa Garza
- Matthew Schmitz
- Janet Dickinson
- Tara Kramer
- Nysha Brooks
The Polk County Health Department offers a drive-up clinic on Tuesday-Thursday from 3-5pm and on Friday from 10am-1pm at their facility at 1907 Carpenter Avenue. Any resident who is vaccinated at a Polk County pharmacy or their local healthcare provider is entered into the lottery as well.