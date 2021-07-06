 

Polk County announces 10 more COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners

DES MOINES, IOWA — Ten Polk County residents are each $1,000 richer and better protected from COVID-19. On Tuesday the Polk County Health Department announced ten more vaccine lottery winners:

  • Chet Hamilton
  • Janelis Dasta
  • Kathie Churchill
  • Lori Konzen
  • Thomas Kirby
  • Melissa Garza
  • Matthew Schmitz
  • Janet Dickinson
  • Tara Kramer
  • Nysha Brooks

The Polk County Health Department offers a drive-up clinic on Tuesday-Thursday from 3-5pm and on Friday from 10am-1pm at their facility at 1907 Carpenter Avenue. Any resident who is vaccinated at a Polk County pharmacy or their local healthcare provider is entered into the lottery as well.

