Polk County Advises Keeping Vaccine Cards in Safe Place and Not Laminating Them

DES MOINES, Iowa– Every person who gets a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a white card as proof of their immunization.

Polk County Health Department said you need to keep this card in a safe place to prevent it from being destroyed. However, Public Health Communications Officer with Polk County, Nola Aigner Davis, discourages Iowans against laminating this white card.

“Depending on how things are written, and how it’s laminated that could possibly smear the information on the card. And again, we don’t know if it’s only going to be two shots. You could have to maybe get a booster shot and if you get a booster shot, we’re not able to write that information on or even stamp that information on if the card is laminated,” Davis said.

It’s become a trend to post vaccine cards on social media. However, the FBI actually discourages Americans from this.

The vaccine card includes your full name, your date of birth, where you got your shot, and the dates you got it.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, criminals can use this information to steal your identity and if they do, they can open accounts in your name or claim your tax refund.

The BBB said that con-artists can also use the image you posted online and create a phony version of a vaccine card.

Another issue that health officials are seeing with these small white cards, is the ability for people to lose them.

States such as New York have already begun investing in apps that track digital vaccine passports.

However, Amy Bix with Iowa State University said these electronic vaccine passports can cause issues with digital privacy, data, and overall access.

“It assumes that people always have access to something like a smartphone, which isn’t true there are parts of the population, older people and others who don’t necessarily have that type of access, and you don’t want to create a class, a group of second class citizens,” Bix said.

There currently isn’t a regulation in the state that requires Iowans to prove that they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. Amy Bix said that could change in the near future.

“If you want to go to certain countries in Africa and Latin America, you need to pay attention to those specific vaccination entry requirements,” Bix said. “So that’s the interesting thing about whether we’re going to be seeing requirements for international travel and for domestic movement.”