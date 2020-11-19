Polk Co. Board of Supervisors ‘Encouraging’ Mask Wearing; Matt McCoy Calls for Mandate

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Polk County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Thursday that encourages citizens to continue following CDC guidance on wearing masks and limiting gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the vote on the resolution wasn’t unanimous.

Supervisor Matt McCoy voted against the resolution, arguing it does not go far enough to protect Polk County residents. “What I’ve heard from my constituents is loud and clear – anything short of a mask mandate is inadequate,” McCoy said in a statement after the meeting. “The Polk County Board of Supervisors is both a governing board and a board of health. We have the responsibility to speak out on behalf of the best interests of our community on issues of medical importance.”

Polk County has an average positive rate of 19.6% among those tested for the coronavirus over the last two weeks. That is actually one of the better rates among counties in Iowa, however the state as a whole is among the highest in positivity rates in the nation. The county is averaging 500+ new cases per day over the last week.