POLK CITY, Iowa — The Polk City Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Polk City woman.

Sara Figgins, 43, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on July 22 driving a Chrysler Town and Country with Iowa license plates CRX282.

According to a Facebook post from the Elkhart Fire Department, Figgins was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a navy blue shirt. Figgins is around 5 feet 6 inches and has auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Figgins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk City Police Department at 515-984-6565.