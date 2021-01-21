Women Prominently Featured at History-Making Inauguration

DES MOINES, Iowa — From the first woman vice president, to the youngest inaugural poet.

WHO 13 spoke to Iowans about Wednesday’s ceiling shattering inauguration.

“It just feels so good that so much of that journey began right here in Iowa,” Former Harris Iowa Presidential Campaign Chair Deidre Dejear said.

DeJear reflects on Harris’ time in Iowa, from the Iowa State Fair, to intimate living room chats, to now sitting at home and watching Kamala Harris be sworn in as the first black woman of Asian descent to be the Vice President of the United States.

“For a woman to be in that role is huge for our country. And it’s even bigger because we to have a vice president who says, I have been the first of many things, but I dare not be the last. So, she is even going to make that path, even wider, as she blazes through it and I just think that this is a paramount time in history where we need to absorb everything that’s going on because it gives us hope.,” DeJear said.

Following in Harris’ footsteps was 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

“By far, the youngest because inaugural poets are usually you know, you know, white haired and you know like Robert Frost for example you know gave an inaugural poem,” State of Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart said.

Marquart was moved by Gorman’s use of literary techniques in the poem, “The Hill We Climb”.

“It’s really very intricate playing with sounds in language to, you know, to just sort of pull, pull the imagination and inspire and sort of get those brain synapses firing and that’s really the intention of a poem like this,” Marquart said.

A poem that brought many to tears.

“You know by the middle I was just kind of bawling in, and I and the moment in which I just absorbed everything I and I felt this feeling in my gut that said we’re gonna be okay,” DeJear said.