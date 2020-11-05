Why Iowa Didn’t See Big Election Result Delays

DES MOINES, Iowa — While not every voter may be pleased with the outcomes, Tuesday night was a “success” by all measures, according to Iowa’s chief election commissioner.

For a state that saw a chaotic mess following the caucuses — and waited a whopping 24 days before a clear winner emerged — Tuesday’s election was a pleasant surprise to many Iowans. Secretary of State Paul Pate was not one of them.

“We worked ahead of time. We did our preliminary homework,” he said.

Polls in Iowa closed at 9:00 p.m. and within hours, WHO 13 News had called the presidential race in the state and three of the state’s four congressional districts.

Pate said because county auditors were able to work in advance, election night was relatively smooth sailing.

“We needed those couple extra days early on so the auditors could get them processed and that enabled us to have those results out to you last night in a reasonable time,” he said.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, county auditors were permitted to begin opening the sealed affidavit ballots and remove the secrecy envelope containing the voted ballot. On Monday, Nov. 2, they were then able to start opening the secrecy envelopes containing the voted ballot to begin tabulation.

Iowa code mandates mailed ballots must be concealed in a secrecy envelope. As a way to further expedite the counting process, this year some counties — like Polk County — used a secrecy sleeve rather than a sealed ballot. While it may sound like a drop in the bucket, Pate said it all adds up.

“Every one of these steps takes a little longer,” he said. “Just getting those envelopes [ready] to be opened and getting them stacked so it’s just a matter of running it through tabulators, that makes a world of difference.”

He said it particularly makes a difference when talking about the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots that have to be processed.

Not only are we seeing record breaking numbers in terms of absentee voting, with almost 1 million absentee votes cast as of this morning, the 94.6% return rate of ballots requested is higher than 2012 and 2016. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/tk7BZGqCf3 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 3, 2020

Every state has different laws and procedures for how and when ballots are counted. In Iowa, mailed-in ballots will still count if received by Monday, Nov. 9, so long as they were postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2.