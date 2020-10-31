Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events Saturday as the race heats up in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Biden is expected to travel to Michigan on Saturday where he will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit with former President Barack Obama. Trump is held four events across Pennsylvania Saturday.

Trump signed an executive order Saturday to support hydraulic fracturing.

“Under my Administration, we are no longer beholden to foreign powers or domestic radicals. We are powering our nation on our own terms,” Trump said.

At his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Trump encouraged Americans to vote. He proudly boasted about his track record as president, and his rescue of an American who was kidnapped in Niger.

“We will ensure price transparency, America will land the first woman on the moon, and I will always protect people with preexisting conditions,” Trump promised.

Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail for Biden Oct. 21 in Philadelphia. The former vice president campaigned in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday. Trump also visited Minnesota and Wisconsin in addition to his stop in Michigan on Friday.

More than 87 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Saturday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

In Michigan, Obama urged citizens to reclaim American values by voting for a president that will put the people first.

“They will be in the fight for every single one of us, and we can’t say that about the president we have now,” Obama said.

Former president Obama said Americans shouldn’t be complacent.

“We can’t be complacent. Remember what this country can be,” Obama said. “You’ve got to fight for it. We’ve got to vote up and down the ticket. Leave no doubt about who we are and what this country stands for.”



Biden reminded the public of his plan to improve the economy.

“We should reward work not wealth in this country. Under my plan, if you make less than $400,000 a year, you won’t pay a penny more in taxes,” Biden said. “But the wealthiest people and the biggest corporations — the 91 of the Fortune 500 companies that paid zero in federal income taxes — they’re going to pay their fair share.”

