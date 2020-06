Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MASON CITY, Iowa — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Iowa Tuesday.

Pence is scheduled to fly in to the Mason City Municipal Airport on Air Force 2 at 10:45 a.m. He then plans to meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds over lunch.

Following lunch, Pence is touring Winnebago Industries in Forest City and will be delivering remarks to employees.

He plans to return to Washington D.C. Tuesday evening.