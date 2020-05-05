VP Pence Coming to Des Moines, Governor Reynolds Heading to White House

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will travel to the White House on Wednesday and then welcome Vice President Mike Pence to Iowa later in the week.

Governor Reynolds said she will travel by private plane to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence.

“I will be going to give them an update on what we are doing in Iowa,” said Governor Reynolds.

She said they will discuss what Iowa is doing with testing and contact tracing to try and manage the spread of the virus in the state.

The Office of the Vice President confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Vice President Pence will visit Des Moines on Friday. According to a press release, Pence will meet with faith leaders to encourage them to re-open “houses of worship” responsibly.

Pence will also visit Hy-Vee headquarters and take part in “a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders.” The grocery chain will begin limiting meat purchases at its stores due to short supplies.