Vice President Pence Making Stop in Iowa Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Air Force Two is set to land at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday morning, bringing with it, Vice President Mike Pence.

The vice president is making a visit to Iowa to launch the administration’s “Fight for America” campaign. According to a White House announcement, the campaign is a rejection of socialist ideals and bolsters support for law enforcement. He will deliver remarks about the campaign at a Heritage Action Town Hall event.

Pence will also be attending an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the “Farmers and Ranchers for Trump” coalition. The event takes place at 1:00 p.m. It will also be live streamed on the president’s website.

After attending the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner, the vice president will fly back to Washington D.C.